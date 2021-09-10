Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended through the rest of the season

The Dodgers have had an up and down season this year, but no one has had it quite as bad as Cody Bellinger. For whatever reason, the former MVP has had a tough time at the plate all season long, carrying a .158 batting average into their series against the Padres this weekend. This obviously isn’t how anyone expected his year to go, but no one has been able to pinpoint a reason for the drastic change in production.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO