Dollar mixed

I got the US Dollar direction very wrong yesterday, as US markets returned with their risk aversion hats on. That saw US yields move higher across the curve, ahead of some heavyweight auctions this week. Higher yields, and a cautious tone of equities, where recovery concerns prevailed, saw a flight to safety, pushing the US Dollar sharply higher. The dollar index leaping 0.35% to 92.52. The longevity of the US Dollar rally will now depend on whether yesterday just post-holiday blues, or about the start of deeper concerns regarding the US recovery. That makes the move higher by US yields overnight even stranger. With one eye on potential whipsaws, I will content myself to call 92.00 to 93.00 as the dollar index trading range for the rest of the week.
