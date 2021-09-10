CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, up from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.87 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...

wtop.com

FXStreet.com

Dollar trades mixed on Fed taper uncertainty

The greenback surrendered its initial gains made in Europe on Monday and retreated in New York in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to end the day little changed on uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in New Zealand and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S inflation data for more clues on the health of the world's largest economy and when the Federal Reserve could start to taper its stimulus. China's tightening grip on...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

The US Dollar rallies impressively

I got the US Dollar direction very wrong yesterday, as US markets returned with their risk aversion hats on. That saw US yields move higher across the curve, ahead of some heavyweight auctions this week. Higher yields, and a cautious tone of equities, where recovery concerns prevailed, saw a flight to safety, pushing the US Dollar sharply higher. The dollar index leaping 0.35% to 92.52. The longevity of the US Dollar rally will now depend on whether yesterday just post-holiday blues, or about the start of deeper concerns regarding the US recovery. That makes the move higher by US yields overnight even stranger. With one eye on potential whipsaws, I will content myself to call 92.00 to 93.00 as the dollar index trading range for the rest of the week.
MARKETS
Daily Herald

Immigration and the trillion-dollar lottery

Exactly 10 years ago, economist Michael Clemens published a paper in the prestigious Journal of Economic Perspectives called "Economics and Emigration: Trillion-Dollar Bills on the Sidewalk?" He urged fellow economists to consider a paradigm shift in their research about immigration. Though economists had mostly neglected the global economic losses caused by migration barriers, the existing estimates "should make economists' jaws hit their desks."
IMMIGRATION
State
New York State
ValueWalk

Retreating Bears And Dollar Struggles

S&P 500 decline leaves something to be desired – conviction of the bears. Credit markets and the dollar have sent not so subtle signs that we‘re in the latter innings of this week‘s corrective move, and a snapback attempt in stocks is likely. That‘s even more so true in commodities – these didn‘t wait (with the exception of copper). Stocks though remain wavering, without a clear tech or value leader.
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
WTOP

AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines. Advocates fear US weighing climate vs. human rights on China. Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan. In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters. One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset. Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS
CBS News

WorldView: U.S. faces backlash over new security alliance; China plans to join trade pact

Many European allies are angry with Washington after it created an Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain designed to counter China's growing military and economic influence. Meanwhile, China plans on joining a key Asia-Pacific trading pact that, if accepted, will strengthen Beijing's position in the region, and the Dutch foreign minister resigned over her role in last month's withdrawal from Afghanistan, becoming the first Western government official to step down following the Taliban's chaotic takeover. Also, a record number of migrants are heading north along the Colombia-Panama border with the hopes of starting a new life in the U.S. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.
FOREIGN POLICY

