CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.58 to $69.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $72.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October natural fell 9 cents to $4.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

wtop.com

Comments / 10

stever
6d ago

Restricting supply - ie Gov regs and pipeline closures etc will and is leading to higher prices. Supply - demand - Jimmy Carter daily thanks God for Joe Biden

Reply(1)
10
nc user 58
6d ago

inflation at 8% last month. we're 3 % higher than any inflation ever

Reply(1)
16
Related
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices#The Associated Press
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil hit by profit-taking, Gold vulnerable, Bitcoin steady

Energy traders did not wait long to lock in profits. After a fourth weekly gain, crude prices slumped after oil rig counts delivered their biggest increase in a month and as risk aversion sent the dollar higher. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count rose from 503 to 512, a 1.8% increase. Earlier, oil prices were under pressure on expectations that Russia’s fourth quarter crude exports will increase 3% from the prior quarter. Russia won’t hesitate increasing production and this could lead to a return of tension at the OPEC+ output meetings.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil falls as storm-hit U.S. supply trickles back into market

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $75.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Showing Signs of a Top

Natural gas markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, before rallying to fill that gap. By doing so, we read into more resistance, and have since formed a bit of a shooting star. Because of this, I believe that the natural gas markets will show a bit of hesitation in this area, and therefore I think we could see a significant pullback. The $5.00 level could be interesting, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and perhaps even more importantly it is where the last major impulsive candlestick formed.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. crude stockpiles decrease as oil prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels last week helping boost oil prices Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was trading above $72 early in the day. Oil prices are seeing gains on the back of a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories after hurricanes Nicholas and Ida, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle unchanged; Brent notches another finish at highest in 7 weeks

Oil futures shook off Thursday’s early losses, leading U.S. prices to settle unchanged for the session, a day after a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies lifted prices to their highest since late July. Global benchmark Brent prices, meanwhile, edged higher to notch another finish at their highest in about seven weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery ended flat at $72.61 a barrel. November Brent crude settled at $75.67 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Spikes As Demand Hopes Rise

American stocks rebounded cautiously on Wednesday as the market tried to assess the strength of the American economy. The Dow Jones added 255 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 35 and 70 points, respectively. Stocks have wavered this month as sentiment among Wall Street firms worsened. In the past few weeks, analysts at key banks like Bank of America have lowered their estimates for UK equities. At the same time, investors are worried about the Chinese economy. Data published on Wednesday revealed that home prices and fixed asset investments declined in August as Evergrande woes continued.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Cryptos and Commodities: Oil extends gains post EIA report, Gold weaker, Bitcoin higher

Oil Crude prices continued to climb higher after the EIA oil inventory report showed a bigger-than-expected draw. US stockpiles fell 6.42 million barrels, more than the consensus estimate of 2.74 million drop or the yesterday’s API decline of 5.44 million barrels. US production is crawling back, up 100,000 barrels per day to 10.1 million bpd. Gasoline demand also dropped, but the aftermath of Ida and bad weather and beginning of school likely were behind that weakness.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Starts Fresh Rally Above $70

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $67.50 support zone. There was a break above a key bearish trend line at $69.60 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD stayed above the 1.1780 support, and GBP/USD was rejected near the 1.3900 resistance. The US CPI increased 5.3% in...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy