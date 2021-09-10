CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there no balm in Gilead … or anywhere?

By Rev. Robby Olson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking over the suffering of his people, the prophet Jeremiah cries out in grief and dismay, “Is there no balm in Gilead? Is there no physician there?” (Jeremiah 8:22) That is, is there no comfort for the suffering? Is there no relief for the afflicted? The natural answer to these questions must be yes, but the reality of the situation demands that Jeremiah answer no. The situation elicits great sorrow and weeping from the prophet.

Jeremiah
