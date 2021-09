Massachusetts continues to see elevated COVID-19 levels this week as the state reported 2,024 new cases on Friday and COVID hospitalizations ticked back up to 704. The state continues to be in a COVID surge that began after the pandemic hit a low at the end of June and began to climb after the Fourth of July. Unlike earlier surges before vaccinations became widespread, this one has been slow-rising but long.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO