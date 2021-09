Sheffield is the site of a new design centre for Ensilica, the custom ASIC design and supply services specialist, and the company is also beginning a recruitment drive. The centre is being established around a team of six very experienced engineers, says Ensilica. It adds to the company’s existing headquarters and design facility near Oxford, and its other design centres in Wokingham and Cambridge. Note that the company also has a specialist centre for functional verification and physical design capabilities based in Bangalore, India.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO