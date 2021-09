Ford Motor Co. will halt all manufacturing operations in India — a move that will cost it about $2 billion. Ford becomes the latest manufacturer to end production in the once-promising country, the world’s second most populous. General Motors initially closed its sales network and then, in 2017, ended halted production, as well. Echoing its rival, Ford said it simply couldn’t find a way to keep its factories running profitably. But Ford does plan to maintain an Indian sales network.

