Curbing cancel culture

By THEO WIERDSMA
pajaronian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon the “Name Exploration Subcommittee” of Cabrillo College’s Governing Board will transition into the next phase of the process adopted to consider potentially changing our community college’s name and identity. This controversial issue resurfaced mid-2020, and has continued as a topic of discussion of variable intensity ever since. While both sides of the debate have presented reasonable arguments, and while I don’t question the sincerity of those proposing a name change, I do believe they are wrong, and possibly even counterproductive to their own cause.

