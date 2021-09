Podcasting remains one of the media industry’s hot properties and a new report from Kantar suggests that is not about to change anytime soon. Nearly half (45%) of ad buyers surveyed by Kantar for its Media Reactions 2021 report said they plan to increase their spending in podcast in the coming year. And branded podcasts could be in store for even bigger gains as 71% of buyers said they expect to spend more on branded content by so-called influencers in 2022. The survey results also suggest most traditional media outlets will face the threat of budget cuts.

