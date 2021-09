Twenty years later we still feel the pain. We’re also still in harm’s way and still being lied to and misled. Those who woke up on that beautiful Tuesday morning unaware that it was their last day, and those who selflessly and heroically responded to a nightmare scene only to rescue them, must finally be honored properly. We owe it to them, ourselves and our unborn, to discontinue down the path that enabled the attacks on our nation and city two decades ago.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO