CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

United Airlines workers with religious objections to the Covid vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave

By By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
WTHI
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines told employees that they will be placed on indefinite unpaid leave if they refuse to get a Covid vaccine for religious reasons. The company's vaccine mandate is much tougher than those imposed by many other companies, or the ones announced by President Joe Biden Thursday. The federal mandate, and many already announced at other companies, give employees a choice between getting vaccinated or getting weekly Covid tests. At United, it's essentially vaccination or termination.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 1

Related
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

Apple’s new COVID-19 policy requires vaccinations to skip ‘frequent’ testing

Starting next month, Apple will “infrequently” test employees who come into its offices and stores for COVID-19, if they’re vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees will have to get frequent testing. Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien announced the new policy during an all-hands meeting today, according to an audio recording obtained by The Verge.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Covid 19 Vaccine#Medical Leave#Teamsters#Cnn
The Independent

United Airlines CEO says number of workers who have quit over vaccine mandate is in 'single digits'

United Airlines has experienced only a small number of resignations over its Covid-19 vaccine rules, says the airline’s CEO.Scott Kirby, the chief executive officer, appeared on CNN’s New Day and was asked how their company-wide vaccine-mandate has impacted their staff turnover. In response, he said the number of employees who have left the company due to the mandate was in the “single digits”.In January, Mr Kirby wrote a memo to all United employees outlining that everyone needed to be vaccinated to continue to work there.In the note, seen by CNBC, Mr Kirby said that he had “confidence in the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Entrepreneur

One Major Airline Offers Extra Pay to Vaccinated Employees, Its Competitor Offers Unpaid Leave to Unvaccinated Workers

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through the country, many companies are requiring employees to become vaccinated and abide by specific pandemic protocols. This has been especially widespread in the airline industry, where many front-facing employees deal with a multitude of customers and travelers daily. Southwest Airlines is the...
INDUSTRY
wxxinews.org

Hochul says religious exemption not a legitimate excuse to avoid COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she doesn't believe health care workers in New York should be able to cite a religious exemption to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor, who held a briefing on the status of the coronavirus in the state, was reacting to a court decision temporarily upholding the rights of some health care workers to refuse the vaccine on religious grounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy