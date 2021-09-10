CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Everett man

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NO9Fg_0bsPjuCK00
Everett Police car Members of the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 48-year-old man in Seattle Thursday afternoon.

EVERETT, Wash. — Nearly 17 years after an Everett man was stabbed to death, a suspect was taken into custody Thursday.

In the early hours of Oct. 23, 2004, Everett police officers were called to a home in the

7700 block of Hardeson Road, where they found 48-year-old Hoang V. Nguyen with a chest wound. He later died at the hospital. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Officers were told a group of friends went to the home to have dinner and help the homeowner with a project. As the night went on, the group became intoxicated.

Around 1 a.m., the suspect and Nguyen argued in the kitchen. The homeowner asked them to leave, but the two men got into a scuffle and Nguyen collapsed when they were separated. The suspect denied stabbing Nguyen.

While reviewing cold cases, a major crimes detective interviewed the homeowners. During the interviews, the detective confirmed specific facts and developed new information that gave him probable cause for the suspect’s arrest.

Members of the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 48-year-old man in Seattle Thursday afternoon.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of murder.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested, gun seized after RV fire in SODO area

SEATTLE — A 34-year-old man was arrested and a gun seized after an RV fire Friday afternoon in Seattle’s SODO area, police said. Before 2:30 p.m., someone reported to authorities that three men were slashing an RV’s tires in the 200 block of South Hinds Street. Police said the caller also reported the men appeared to attempt entry into the RV.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 killed in collision on I-90 during stormy weather

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were killed in a collision on Interstate 90 near State Route 18 on Saturday afternoon during stormy weather. Washington State Patrol troopers said a vehicle going eastbound on I-90 hydroplaned due to the wet road. The driver lost control, crossed the median into the...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 teens killed, 3 others injured in single-vehicle crash

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens were killed and three others critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The crash happened on Sitkum-Solduc Road near Forks. Law enforcement said two 18-year-old men were killed. Injured and airlifted to a Seattle-area hospital for treatment...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 men fatally shot in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Three men were fatally shot in a Cincinnati early Saturday, authorities said. Cincinnati police said the men, who were in their 20s, were found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, Capt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesperson, told WXIX. The shooting...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in deaths of 4 found slain in Wisconsin cornfield arrested in Arizona

The second suspect in a quadruple Wisconsin homicide investigation turned himself in to Arizona authorities on Friday. According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs surrendered to the Gilbert Police Department on charges related to four Minnesota residents found fatally shot Aug. 12 in an abandoned sport utility vehicle in a rural Wisconsin cornfield.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
70K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy