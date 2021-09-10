CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State Football: Five Things to Watch as Nittany Lions Face Ball State

By Ben Jones
State College
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State is back in action this weekend, opening the home scheduled against Ball State after picking up a tough 16-10 win over No. 12 Wisconsin this past week. The Nittany Lions are back in front of the Penn State faithful for the first time in almost two years and with that comes no shortage of emotions and reintroductions of new faces. Plenty of players and assistant coaches have never played or coached on the Beaver Stadium sidelines with a crowd in the stands. What was old is new, but that’s a good problem to have after a year of uncertainty.

