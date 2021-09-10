The Bijou Star Files: Tiffany Haddish’s Strong Message For Controlling Men

As you might remember, Beyoncé and Jay-Z nearly broke the internet last month with the reveal of their new campaign for Tiffany & Co. Entitled About Love, it featured the legendary power couple (in their first campaign appearance together, no less) resplendent in the house's most notable jewels, her in the 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany Diamond made famous by Breakfast at Tiffany's and Audrey Hepburn—and later Lady Gaga, who wore the $30 million jewel to the Oscars in 2019—and him in Jean Schlumberger’s famous Bird on a Rock brooch. Behind them stood another legend: a never-before-seen Basquiat, Equals Pi, which oh so perfectly happened to be painted in Tiffany's signature shade of blue. The moment served a higher purpose, too, with the jewelry brand pledging $2 million to support programs at historically Black colleges and universities.

