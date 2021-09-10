CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude rises

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose $1.58 — closing at $69.72 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 64 cents at $71.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 33 cents to $75.34 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.21 a gallon. October natural fell 23 cents to $5.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Show Buyers on Dips

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday but continues to find buyers on dips. The market found the $72 region as supportive enough to turn things around, as we continue to see a lot of buyers at the first signs of value. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then it is possible that the market could go looking towards the $74 level, and then eventually the $75 level.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Futures#Copyright#The Associated Press
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle unchanged; Brent notches another finish at highest in 7 weeks

Oil futures shook off Thursday’s early losses, leading U.S. prices to settle unchanged for the session, a day after a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies lifted prices to their highest since late July. Global benchmark Brent prices, meanwhile, edged higher to notch another finish at their highest in about seven weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery ended flat at $72.61 a barrel. November Brent crude settled at $75.67 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. crude stockpiles decrease as oil prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels last week helping boost oil prices Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was trading above $72 early in the day. Oil prices are seeing gains on the back of a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories after hurricanes Nicholas and Ida, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Crude prices rise after US stocks decline

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Crude prices rose on Wednesday, following industry data showing a larger-than-expected decline in US oil inventories and expectations that demand will rise as vaccinations rise. * At 1015 GMT, Brent crude was up $ 1.04, or 1.40%, at $ 74.63 a barrel, while West Texas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Spikes As Demand Hopes Rise

American stocks rebounded cautiously on Wednesday as the market tried to assess the strength of the American economy. The Dow Jones added 255 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 35 and 70 points, respectively. Stocks have wavered this month as sentiment among Wall Street firms worsened. In the past few weeks, analysts at key banks like Bank of America have lowered their estimates for UK equities. At the same time, investors are worried about the Chinese economy. Data published on Wednesday revealed that home prices and fixed asset investments declined in August as Evergrande woes continued.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Launches Yet Again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to finally break above the short-term resistance that had been seen late during the day on Tuesday. By doing so, the market then had a bit of a short squeeze going, as we reached above the $72.50 level. With that in mind, the market is very likely to continue seeing plenty of buyers on dips.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Storms and IEA Forecast Help

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded higher Tuesday, climbing to a six-week peak, after the International Energy Agency predicted a sharp rebound in demand while another storm threatened U.S. Gulf of Mexico output. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.7% at $70.94 a barrel, while Brent...
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

Crude Futures Settle Slightly Higher

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled just slightly up on Tuesday, after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer price inflation increased by slightly less than expected in the month of August, and traders weighing the impact of tropical storm Nicholas. The Labor Department said its consumer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Starts The Week Upbeat

Brent was rising today, trading at $73.60. The Baker Hughes report showed a 7 unit increase in the Oil Rig Count last week. It appeared that the tendency might continue this week as well—the oil producing companies are slowly getting back to normal after the Gulf of Mexico storm. According...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC Sees Stronger Crude Demand

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. The latest data from the group indicate that the world will continue to face an oil supply deficit in the coming months even as its members revive idle production. Despite the threat of the delta variant of Covid-19, fuel consumption is recovering while crude production from the North Sea to the U.S. and Mexico comes in lower than anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Crude Oil Poised For Big Move

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Oil prices have been all over the place recently. On Thursday, for example, WTI initially slumped by more than $1 on news China released some of its strategic crude reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the oil market. But then it made back all of those losses as the US reported a record crude production plunge and a sizeable drawdown in gasoline stocks…before turning lower again late in the day.
TRAFFIC
marketresearchtelecast.com

OIL-Crude oil rises due to slow return in US supply after Hurricane Ida

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid slow progress by US Gulf of Mexico producers in resuming activity, but the rise was limited by a stronger dollar and concerns about the economy. impact on demand from rising coronavirus infections. * At 1002 GMT, Brent was up...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Crude gains ground, gold steady

Crude prices are rising for a trifecta of reasons: production from the Gulf of Mexico struggles to return, concerns Libyan protests may disrupt oil output, and Iran nuclear talks are nowhere near ready to resume. Despite the modest risk-off vibe on Wall Street, oil is not going lower as both supply and demand fundamentals support stable if not higher prices. WTI crude may find tentative resistance at the USD 71 level, but that might not prove to be too hard of a barrier with this market remaining heavily in deficit.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower Amid Ongoing Demand Worries

Investing.com -- Oil prices retreated Tuesday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after Saudi Arabia’s sharp cut in crude prices and the disappointing U.S. jobs report raised doubts about the strength of the global economic recovery. By 9:30 AM ET (1330 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.1% at $68.52 a...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Breaks Below 50 Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped a little bit lower to kick off the trading session on Tuesday, as crude oil continues to struggle. The downtrend line that is marked on the chart suggests that we certainly have a lot of selling pressure, and we continue to make “lower highs” so far. However, I think the nice thing about this market is that it has clearly shown itself to have a couple of areas worth paying attention to, thereby giving you an opportunity to get into the market as it shows you which direction it wants to go.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy