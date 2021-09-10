CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended through the rest of the season

By By Jacob Lev, CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended through the rest of the season, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. According to the source, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association recognized that based upon the number of games remaining on the team's schedule and with the league's investigation still ongoing, Bauer would not be in a position to return this season.

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
Trevor Bauer’s season has reportedly come to an end. Bauer, 30, last pitched on June 28. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA placed the Dodgers’ star pitcher on administrative leave that week because of disturbing assault allegations filed against Bauer. The administrative leave has been extended each week until now.
The Dodgers have had an up and down season this year, but no one has had it quite as bad as Cody Bellinger. For whatever reason, the former MVP has had a tough time at the plate all season long, carrying a .158 batting average into their series against the Padres this weekend. This obviously isn’t how anyone expected his year to go, but no one has been able to pinpoint a reason for the drastic change in production.
Although he reportedly intends to keep on fighting to clear his name, Los Angeles Dodgers righty Trevor Bauer’s MLB season is over. While the league and criminal authorities continue to investigate allegations of sexual and physical abuse against Bauer, there has been yet another agreement to extend Bauer’s administrative leave from the game. This extension goes through the end of the regular season and also the postseason:
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season and postseason after the league and the MLB Players Association agreed to extend his paid administrative leave, The Athletic reports. Why it matters: This is the ninth time Bauer's leave was extended....
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Trevor Bauer to a record-setting three-year contract this past February, it was met with criticism by some because of past behavior on social media. The right-hander vowed to learn from those mistakes and went on to enjoy early success with his new organization. However,...
Trevor Bauer's season is over, as Major League Baseball extended his administrative leave through the end of the season, including the playoffs. He won't pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers again in 2021as MLB continues the investigation into allegations of sexual assault levied against him. He's still being paid a ton of money despite not playing.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not rejoin his team this season as the investigation continues into allegations of sexual assault. On Friday, Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to extend his paid, administrative leave through the end of the World Series. Bauer last pitched for the...
Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association, sports season. Yesterday, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave through the remainder of the 2021 season and the postseason. Bauer made his last start for LA back on July 28th and has been away from the team since MLB opened their investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the reigning Cy Young Award Winner on July 2.
For most teams, Cody Bellinger would certainly be a non-tender candidate after struggling for most of the 2021 season, but would the Dodgers seriously consider non-tendering him in the offseason? We discuss LA’s plans for Cody Bellinger and if there’s still time for him to find his swing and have an impact this season. Plus, MLB insider Jon Morosi discusses the possibility of the Dodgers non-tendering the former MVP.
What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
Bellinger won't start Saturday against the Reds, as he's dealing with a non-displaced rib fracture, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. The injury stems from an outfield collision with Gavin Lux in the Dodgers' previous series against the Diamondbacks. Bellinger started Friday's game but went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He hasn't been placed on the injured list, so the Dodgers presumably think the injury is minor enough that he should be able to return soon, though exactly when that will happen is unclear. Chris Taylor returns from a neck injury to start in center field Friday.
