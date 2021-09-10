Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended through the rest of the season
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended through the rest of the season, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. According to the source, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association recognized that based upon the number of games remaining on the team's schedule and with the league's investigation still ongoing, Bauer would not be in a position to return this season.www.wktv.com
