Critic Of Kyrgyz President Detained While Leaving Country

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISHKEK -- Orozaiym Narmatova, a member of the opposition United Kyrgyzstan political party and an outspoken critic of President Sadyr Japarov, has been detained in the southern city of Osh as she tried to leave the country. Narmatova's lawyer, Seiitbek Dovlotov, told RFE/RL that his client was arrested at the...

www.birminghamstar.com

Reuters

EXCLUSIVE: Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees - HRW

NAIROBI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Eritrean soldiers and Tigrayan militias raped, detained and killed Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, an international rights watchdog said on Thursday. Human Rights Watch's report detailed attacks around two camps in Tigray, where local forces have battled the Ethiopian government and their...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

Soldiers detain Guinea’s president, dissolve government

CONAKRY, Guinea — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat. The country’s...
WORLD
Reuters

Unauthenticated videos show Guinea's President Conde detained by army

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Videos shared on social media showed Guinea's President Alpha Conde being detained by army special forces on Sunday. The videos, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, were posted following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace in Conakry. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
WORLD
The Independent

UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanista ’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights.The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could...
WORLD
The Independent

2nd Dutch minister quits over handling of Kabul evacuations

The Dutch defense minister quit Friday, a day after parliament passed a motion of censure against her for her handling of chaotic evacuations from Kabul of translators who worked for Dutch forces in Afghanistan Ank Bijleveld is the second minister in the Netherlands' caretaker coalition government to resign over the evacuations, following the foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag.Kaag stepped down immediately after the parliamentary censure motion was passed Thursday night. Bijleveld initially said she would remain in office but quit Friday afternoon amid political debate over why she refused to follow Kaag's example.In a brief press statement Friday announcing her...
WORLD
UPI News

Guinea President Alpha Conde detained in military coup

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An elite national army unit in Guinea on Sunday said it has detained the country's president and seized power following reports of gunfire near the capital. A soldier with the country's flag wrapped around his body delivered an address on national television saying the country's parliament and constitution have been suspended and the borders had been shut.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Coup chaos in Guinea as soldiers detain 83-year-old President and close the country’s borders

A Guinean army colonel has gone on state television to say that President Alpha Conde's government has been dissolved along with the constitution in a coup. Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya sat, draped in a Guinean flag with other soldiers by him, as he read a statement Sunday on the uprising on state television, vowing: 'The duty of a soldier is to save the country.'
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Guinean troops stage coup, detain president

CONAKRY, Guinea -- Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d'etat. "We have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Another Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Detained In Kumtor Case

BISHKEK -- Another former Kyrgyz prime minister has been detained as part of a widening investigation into alleged corruption during the development of the Kumtor gold-mine project. The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on September 16 that Joomart Otorbaev was arrested and placed in a detention center. A...
WORLD
Public Radio International PRI

Asylum-seekers allege pushbacks at Europe’s external borders

A Syrian child attempting to reach Europe with a group of asylum-seekers claims he was violently pushed back from Greece to Turkey. A second child in the group, also Syrian, managed to escape the forced return to Turkey. In collaboration with the German news magazine Der Spiegel, The World’s Lydia Emmanouilidou has their story.
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Somalia’s president berates Djibouti for detaining his security adviser

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Friday accused neighbouring Djibouti of illegally detaining his national security adviser, a criticism which appeared linked to a destabilising row between the president and his prime minister. Djiboutian authorities held the adviser, Fahad Yasin, preventing him from travelling to Mogadishu by...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Pakistan paid a 'very heavy price' of siding with US in Afg

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 (ANI): Pakistan paid a "very heavy price" of siding with the US in its occupation of Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that hearing American politicians blame Islamabad for its humiliating retreat hurts. In an interview with Russia's RT, Khan expressed his anger towards American...
WORLD
The Independent

Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet

Albania’s Assembly, or parliament, on Friday approved Cabinet dominated by women, aiming to bring the country back to economic growth focusing on tourism and agriculture, infrastructure and energy.Following a 20-hour debate, the 140-seat parliament voted 77-53 for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s new Cabinet and program. The left-wing Socialist Party secured a record third consecutive mandate in an April 25 parliamentary election, with 74 seats. The main opposition center-right Democratic Party got 59 seats.The 57-year-old Rama boasted in his speech that “this new government will enter history as the Cabinet with the highest number of women” — 12 in the...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

The Son Rises In Turkmenistan

There are some important events coming up this month in Turkmenistan, and they could all combine to become big news from the hermit kingdom. Independence Day is September 27, and the Halk Maslahaty, the highest legislative body in a country where the legislative branch means little, will be meeting sometime around that date.
ASIA
Birmingham Star

'Dilemma over SAARC foreign ministers meeting'

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): During the upcoming week at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), several high-level multilateral meetings are expected to take place in which India will participate. It is learnt that there is a possibility of Nepal hosting the South Asian Association for Regional...
POLITICS

