Effingham resident Jared W. Sapp, 29, was sentenced in Federal Court on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to four years, ten months in prison for charges stemming from arrests by Effingham Police Department in 2020 for multiple counts of Forgery. During the investigation, numerous reports were made to Effingham Police Department regarding counterfeit money being passed at various businesses in and around Effingham between 2016 and 2020. The investigation eventually led back to Sapp. Multiple search warrants were executed and yielded evidence of a large-scale counterfeiting operation.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO