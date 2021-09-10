CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Marc Gasol traded to Grizzlies, will be released to remain with family in Spain

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5Jmj_0bsPicf700
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The news comes after the Lakers signed veteran DeAndre Jordan to a contract on Thursday. With Jordan, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on the roster, Gasol wouldn't have seen much playing time during the 2021-22 season.

The Spaniard was also reportedly frustrated when the Lakers acquired Andre Drummond last season because the move decreased his playing time. With tensions building, it was best to let him go.

Gasol is coming off the worst season of his career, averaging five points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field for the Lakers.

The 36-year-old is only the latest player to depart the 2020 champions, joining Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, among others.

With departures also comes additions, and L.A. added several key pieces this summer, including Howard, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Marc Gasol Reportedly Drawing Interest From Division Rival

After Marc Gasol was traded and bought out by the Lakers and Memphis Grizzles respectively, there was strong indication that he would sign soon with Girona, the team he owned in Spain. This past week, there has not been any reports on what Marc Gasol plans to do. Brother Pau...
NBA
Yardbarker

Only one team viewed as 'good' option for Rockets' John Wall

John Wall and the Houston decided to go their separate ways this past week. While the organization is refusing to buy out its 31-year-old guard, it has agreed to help facilitate a trade to the best of its abilities. This divorce is a win-win. Wall has his reasons for wanting...
NBA
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas, Kenny Anderson, Sherman Douglas have Kyrie Irving's back

Prior to the start of last season, Kyrie Irving called the media “pawns” and stated that it would be his preference if he didn’t speak to them at all, and it appears as though many are dedicated to holding a grudge for the rest of their days. But did Kyrie...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Lakers Trade Lands Marc Gasol in Utah

The Los Angeles Lakers revamping of their roster may not be complete. There is a chance that by the time training camp rolls around that there are only three players from last year’s team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who are with the team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Andre Drummond
FanSided

Marc Gasol makes his return to the Memphis Grizzlies

A three-time All-Star with the Memphis Grizzlies, Marc Gasol is headed home. The Los Angeles Lakers trade Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick, and cash to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to the 57th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Wang Zhelin. Marc Gasol has put...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Marc Gasol Reportedly Signing With Girona In Spain

Marc Gasol is expected to continue his career with Girona, a team based in Catalonia, Spain, according to a report from EuroHoops. The Lakers traded the 36-year-old center on Friday to the Grizzlies, who released him so he could finish his career in his native country. He had expressed a desire to return to Spain so he could be closer to his family.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Lakers Grizzlies#Wojespn#Spaniard
chatsports.com

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Trade Center Marc Gasol To The Memphis Grizzlies

Breaking Los Angeles Lakers news is on tap for today’s show. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin of the Memphis Grizzlies. Marc Gasol trade rumors had been buzzing since the Lakers signed DeAndre Jordan in NBA Free Agency. Lakers Repot host Chase Senior breaks down the Marc Gasol trade and dives into what it means for the Lakers. LAKER FANS! This is why you SUBSCRIBE and join the Laker Nation at Chat Sports. Whenever breaking Lakers news happens, we cover it, plus we cover all of the best and latest Lakers news and rumors: https://www.
NBA
lakers365.com

Marc Gasol to retire following trade to Memphis: report

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sets the stage for his retirement, reports say. Marc Gasol, the younger brother of Lakers legend and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol, never quite found his groove with the men in purple and gold during his single-season in Los Angeles. Gasol's trade also comes the day after the Lakers officially announced the signing of DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers news: Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol, the team announced Wednesday. Gasol, who was with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, was traded to the Grizzlies amid reports he would be returning to Spain to play basketball there. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported after the trade was announced that...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Marc Gasol's Contract Bought Out by Grizzlies After Trade from Lakers

Marc Gasol's second stint with the Memphis Grizzlies has come to an end. The team announced on Wednesday that Gasol has been waived. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the move could allow the center to return to play in Spain. The Grizzlies recently acquired Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick...
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy