Marc Gasol traded to Grizzlies, will be released to remain with family in Spain

The news comes after the Lakers signed veteran DeAndre Jordan to a contract on Thursday. With Jordan, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on the roster, Gasol wouldn't have seen much playing time during the 2021-22 season.

The Spaniard was also reportedly frustrated when the Lakers acquired Andre Drummond last season because the move decreased his playing time. With tensions building, it was best to let him go.

Gasol is coming off the worst season of his career, averaging five points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field for the Lakers.

The 36-year-old is only the latest player to depart the 2020 champions, joining Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, among others.

With departures also comes additions, and L.A. added several key pieces this summer, including Howard, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo.