Family Relationships

Jessica Alba on What She's Learned as Mom to Teenage Daughter Honor: 'You're Gonna Be Wrong'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Alba has already learned a thing or two as the mom of a teenager. In an exclusive first look at Monday's episode of the Rachael Ray Show, the actress 40, shares her wisdom on parenting teenagers, recalling from her own experience as mom of 13-year-old daughter Honor Marie. Asked...

People

