Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A music manager of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone, has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned. Eric Mosley was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after the FBI said he was found with guns and drugs.