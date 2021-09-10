CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper EST Gee’s record company partner arrested by FBI

By Natalia Martinez
Wave 3
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A music manager of the famous Louisville rapper EST G, or George Stone, has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned. Eric Mosley was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after the FBI said he was found with guns and drugs.

