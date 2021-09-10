CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Amy's Take

By Malcolm Tubbs
okcfox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy lifestyle contributor, Amy Mcree is back with a healthy twist on a classic recipe. You can get a jumpstart on a healthier lifestyle by going to Amy's website, earthtoamy.com.

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

9 Best Exercises for Bigger Shoulders

These are the 9 Best Exercises for Bigger Shoulders. Add them into your training and improve your physique. The shoulder is “a complex ball-and-socket joint comprising the head of the humerus, the clavicle (collarbone), and the scapula. The shoulder’s main motions are flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, internal rotation, and external rotation.”
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpstart
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy & Lunchbox Try The World's Sourest Candy After Spinning The Wheel

After seeing someone on TikTok trying the world's sourest candy, The Bobby Bones Show had to spin the wheel to make someone on the show try it. Everyone was placed on the wheel and after one practice round, they spun the wheel for the world's sourest candy victim. The wheel landed on Lunchbox, who was notably upset by the wheel's decision. However, he sucked it up and took to the stage in the studio to pay the punishment. He had to suck on the world's sourest candy for 20 seconds. The whole time he was making strange noises and slapping his knees because of how sour it tasted.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Why Am I Always Hungry?

"Why am I so hungry" is a question many of us have asked ourselves over the last year as coronavirus has meant our daily routines and rhythms have changed.
LIFESTYLE
lafourchegazette.com

Hot meals to be served at Cher-Amie's on Sunday

A hot meal will be served on Sunday at Cher-Amie's Restaurant in south Lafourche. Plates will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday. Food will be available as supplies last. The event is being hosted by Craig Cheramie and Cher-Amie's Restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SFGate

How a 'terrible' pot pie helped launch Bay Area-based Amy's Kitchen

Rachel and Andy Berliner have a system down when it comes to tasting recipes in the works for their frozen meal company, Amy’s Kitchen. Since 1987, the founders have hovered over a round wooden table tucked inside their Petaluma farmhouse where they sample their latest organic and vegetarian creations. And that’s just the way they want to keep it.
RECIPES
okcfox.com

Missy's Doughnuts

Fox 25's Malcolm Tubbs checks out the sweet treats and great drinks at Missy's Doughnuts. It's located at 2323 East Noble Avenue in Guthrie. For more information, call (405) 293-9530. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) This video file cannot...
GUTHRIE, OK
visitaparadise.com

Now’s The Time: Book your AMI Vacation

You’ve dreamt, you’ve researched, you’ve talked about it. Now’s the time to make it happen. Planning your relaxing and reinvigorating vacation to the Anna Maria Island beaches is the best thing to add to your to-do list. And now’s the best time to book before our busy season kicks off in November!
TRAVEL
okcfox.com

Say Goodbye to Acne with Cerave

Around 50 million Americans suffer from acne and this morning Living Oklahoma has an expect who's sharing advice to prevent those breakouts before they begin.
SKIN CARE
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Shadow

Every Thursday, we'll introduce you to a pet pal from the OKC Animal Welfare. They provide a safe space for all types of animals, but their goal is to prepare pets for adoption. Shelby took a trip to the shelter to meet Cubby and catch up with Crystal Wise. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News Break

5 Ways to Cleanse Your Body Naturally With Food

A healthy mind, lean and fit body, and soft and supple skin; almost all of us wish to have these traits. In order to achieve the same, it is imperative to follow a disciplined workout regime with a nutritionally balanced diet. However, before doing all that, it is of utmost importance to detox the body with a proper cleansing process so that harmful toxins are released from the body. Due to tight working schedules, most of us fail to follow various detox programs. If you wish to detox your body naturally, just a few minor changes in your lifestyle could help you to a great extent.
FITNESS
okcfox.com

Scissortail Park adding new service

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Scissortail Park is introducing a new service aimed at making the park more accessible. Starting September 17th, Silver Flyer Tours will offer free rides to seniors and other guests who have limited mobility. The Silver Flyer can accommodate up to four guests. The 20 minute...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lowell Sun

Stress at work — with triplets on the way

DEAR ANNIE: I am a 39-year-old man who is married to the greatest wife in the world. We have three boys and one girl; our oldest is 19, and our youngest is 8. A couple of years ago, I started a cabinet-making business, and it is growing faster than I could have imagined. Our oldest son works full time with me. Even with his help, I am falling further and further behind on work. In a world where everyone is used to next-day delivery, it seems like customers don’t understand that the type of custom work I do takes time. I don’t want to turn down requests, though, because we’re trying to get out of debt. We’ve been doing pretty well so far. We paid off our last credit card about six months ago. After years of living with a stress cloud over our heads, it felt like things were finally getting better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
okcfox.com

Bring The Flavor To The Tailgate with Head Country BBQ

It's the Made in Oklahoma product the brings the flavor to your tailgating experience, Head Country BBQ! Today we are joined by CR Head with secret to the best ribs at the tailgate. So if you're trying to spice things up, check out Head Country BBQ on their website at...
RECIPES
RiverBender.com

Nutrition 101: Diet Culture

PRINCETON - The COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns in the U.S. and people all across the country stayed cooped up at home. According to a study by the American Psychology Association (APA), 61% of Americans experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic. This has resulted in a plethora of diet trends as people try to get their “pre-pandemic bodies” back. These include some fad diets such as juice cleanses, liquid diets, and the ever-so-popular ketogenic or “keto” Continue Reading
PRINCETON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy