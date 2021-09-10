CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Adams County man charged with felony animal abuse for beating horse

By Sabrina Simms Robertson
Natchez Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a felony animal abuse charge for allegedly beating a horse with a knotted rope and riding it until it collapsed. On Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about a horse lying in a ditch being beaten with a red rope with a knot in it. They met Demarcus Lavelle Ikard, 24, of Adams County on scene.

