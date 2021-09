A strike that spread from Portland across the country ended Saturday, and Nabisco employees could be back at the bakery as soon as Thursday. About 200 workers walked off the job on Aug. 10 at a Northeast Portland bakery after Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, proposed scheduling changes that could limit overtime and a plan that would mean new hires would be stuck with a more expensive healthcare plan.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO