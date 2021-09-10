CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 03:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to 115. * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Limestone County in north central Alabama Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and there are multiple road closures in the Ardmore, Elkmont, and Decatur areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Athens, Priceville, Trinity, Ardmore, Tanner, Elkmont, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle Mina, Cartwright, Holland Gin, Leggtown, Basham and Neel.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Colquitt, Early, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Early; Miller; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia East Central Early County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Mitchell Co A/P, Flint, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Elmodel Wma, Mimsville, Cotton, Cooktown, Milford, Laney, Hinsonton, Patmos, Bethany, Iveys Mill, Crestview, Hartsfield and Bay.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alachua The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Alachua County in northern Florida * Until midnight EDT. * At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Archer Roads surrounding Paynes Prairie Swamp. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 13.7 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.5 10.8 10.2
ALLEN PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 5:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:35 PM CDT Saturday was 3.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.4 Sat 5 pm CDT 3.2 3.3 3.4
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Homes in low-lying areas on the downstream side of Louisiana Highway 21 near the bridge will flood. The access road upstream of the bridge will remain inundated.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Granite Creek and other drainages in Prescott in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 840 PM MST, the warning has been extended another hour due to continued elevated flows in Granite Creek being observed on river gages producing minor flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Airport and Downtown Prescott. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 295 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 320. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tickfaw River Near Holden. * From Monday evening to late Tuesday evening. * At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Monday night and crest Tuesday morning near 15.5 feet. It is expected to fall back below flood stage by Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Wooded areas in the vicinity of the Highway 190 bridge will be inundated.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Illness#Eastern
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Helena The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tickfaw River Near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish. Tickfaw River Near Holden affecting Livingston Parish. For the Tickfaw River...including Liverpool, Holden, Killian, Montpelier...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tickfaw River at Liverpool. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.7 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 4.6 feet by Thursday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Pastures and crop land adjacent to the river will flood. Rural areas near the river will be threatened with flooding.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Granite Creek and other drainages in Prescott in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 840 PM MST, the warning has been extended another hour due to continued elevated flows in Granite Creek being observed on river gages producing minor flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Airport and Downtown Prescott. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 295 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 320. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.7 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * From Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.9 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 4.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 3.9 Sat 7 pm CDT 4.0 4.0 3.9
ACADIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is falling and is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Early by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Early FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENRY, EASTERN HOUSTON, JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geneva The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Samson, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Pera, Sellersville, Ganer, Marl, Spears, Weeks, Earlytown and Hacoda. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of wooded areas near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 14.9 Sat 7 pm CDT 16.0 15.9 15.1
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula At Merrill. * From Monday morning to Monday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 22.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Granite Creek and other drainages in Prescott in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 840 PM MST, the warning has been extended another hour due to continued elevated flows in Granite Creek being observed on river gages producing minor flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Gage reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Airport and Downtown Prescott. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 295 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 320. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 319. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Limestone County in north central Alabama Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and there are multiple road closures in the Ardmore, Elkmont, and Decatur areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Athens, Priceville, Trinity, Ardmore, Tanner, Elkmont, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle Mina, Cartwright, Holland Gin, Leggtown, Basham and Neel.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy