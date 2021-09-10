I Will Not Drive the Blob
A look at the electric car concepts from Munich shows how German automakers are still struggling to package EVs. We've all seen it before, the blob. No hood, no trunk, just a voluminous cavern with humans on the inside and some wild styling features on the outside. The word "mobility" is thrown around, there are exotic yet sustainable and/or recyclable materials—which is good, because usually you never see it again. Hopefully, they can stuff it all in the blue bin. It's a lesson shown time and time again: If you want to get people excited, a formless thing is not going to do it.www.thedrive.com
