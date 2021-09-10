CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

I Will Not Drive the Blob

By Peter Holderith
thedrive
thedrive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A look at the electric car concepts from Munich shows how German automakers are still struggling to package EVs. We've all seen it before, the blob. No hood, no trunk, just a voluminous cavern with humans on the inside and some wild styling features on the outside. The word "mobility" is thrown around, there are exotic yet sustainable and/or recyclable materials—which is good, because usually you never see it again. Hopefully, they can stuff it all in the blue bin. It's a lesson shown time and time again: If you want to get people excited, a formless thing is not going to do it.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 3

Related
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Outrun Colorado Highway Patrol

Leave it to Erik Strait (DAErik) to provide the first video of a Tesla Model S Plaid outrunning a police car. But wait, he would never actually do that on a public road, and you shouldn't either. Instead, the race took place on a track, but it's arguably interesting nonetheless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Bmw Cars#New Cars#Gm#American#Hummers#Mustangs#Germans#Eqs#Mercedes#Vision Circular#The Hummer Ev#Un#Dodge
crossroadstoday.com

VW reveals tiny, cheap electric SUV aimed at first-time car buyers

At a Munich auto show Monday, Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Life, a tiny, boxy electric SUV, designed for driving on tight city streets. It’s just an endearingly cute concept vehicle now, but VW plans to put something like it into production around 2025. Priced for young, first-time car buyers, the...
CARS
thedrive

First Rivian R1T Production Truck Rolls Out

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove it off the assembly line nearly three years after the truck's public debut. Rivian has taken its biggest step yet in transitioning from a startup to a full-fledged automaker. The company's first customer-bound vehicle, a blue R1T pickup truck, rolled off the production line just this morning with founder and CEO RJ Scaringe behind the wheel. As it seems, Rivian is on track to start deliveries this month following multiple production delays due to several obstacles, like the worldwide parts shortage.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Next Ford Mustang Will Be A Poster-Worthy Sports Car

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
carthrottle.com

I'm Driving An SUV Now, To Hell With The Haters

After giving up 'my' BMW M340d, I've swapped into a Mazda CX-5, and here's why... The BMW M340d Touring is surely the best long-term test car I’ve ever lived with. Fast, economical and fun to drive with more than a hint of undercover cop car vibes, it ticked all the boxes.
CARS
thedrive

Ford Invests Extra $250M Into F-150 Lightning Production to Satisfy Demand

The Blue Oval plans on building 80,000 of the electric trucks annually. Last year, a $700 million infusion transformed part of Ford's historic River Rouge plant into the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the birthplace of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And today, as the truck's first pre-production models leave the factory for testing, Ford says it's investing hundreds of millions more to keep up with the towering demand for its electric pickup.
CARS
Colorado County Citizen

I’d rather be driving my flying car

Electricity. Mobile phones. Internet. Automobiles (even electric ones). Technology. By most tangible measures, it seems we live in the most luxurious and innovative time in history. So, why does it feel like the world has one foot on the gas, the other on the brake and the gear in reverse? Politically, socially,
CARS
thedrive

The Electric Lucid Air Officially Has 520 Miles of Range: EPA

That's enough to get from San Francisco to San Diego without stopping. The electric vehicle world officially has a new range king because the Lucid Air, in its most efficient Dream Edition Range guise, is now EPA-rated for 520 miles of driving between charges. That actually beats the manufacturer's own claim by three miles, also making it the longest-range EV the government agency has ever tested. As Lucid says, this gives it a 100 mile-plus advantage over the Air's "closest competitor."
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla seemingly harassed by Camaro driver, flawless instant karma ensues

There is a reason why Tesla classifies its Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems as safety features. The world’s roads are dangerous, and highways are even more so. A driver could just be cruising peacefully without a care in the world one moment, and in the next, they could be evading a potentially serious crash from an overly aggressive driver. This seemed to be the case in a recent Tesla incident that has made the rounds online.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Starts Production, First Truck Is A Blue Lariat 2.0T

The Ford Maverick officially goes on sale at dealerships in the fall. A quick look at the calendar tells us that's just a few weeks away, and it looks like Ford will be ready. Maverick production at Ford's assembly plant in Hermosillo, Mexico is underway, and the factory marked the occasion with a small ceremony.
CARS
New Haven Register

The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said. This fact places the startup...
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

All-Electric Canoo Anyroad Has 6-Wheels, Can Transform Into Several Different Kinds of Vehicles

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck, in which they can serve more than just one purpose. The Canoo Anyroad definitely fits the bill. Created by industrial designer Jerrick Chow, this 6-wheeled EV can transform into several things, a small home on wheels included. Read more for additional pictures and information.
CARS
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy