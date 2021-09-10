CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3836 XXXX Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLummi Island Real Estate at 3836 Xxxx Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 3836 Xxxx Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1837175 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $649,000.

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

washingtonwaterfronts.com

14325 SW 240th St Vashon, WA 98070

Vashon Real Estate at 14325 Sw 240th St Vashon, WA 98070. Description: The real estate listing at 14325 Sw 240th St Vashon, WA 98070 with the MLS# 1719798 has been on the Vashon market for 1 days. This property located in the Westside subdivision is currently listed for $120,000. GeoCoordinates:
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1819617 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $155,000.
washingtonwaterfronts.com

13700 121st St Anderson Island, WA 98303

Anderson Island Real Estate at 13700 121st St Anderson Island, WA 98303. Description: The real estate listing at 13700 121st St Anderson Island, WA 98303 with the MLS# 1681892 has been on the Anderson Island market for 1 day. This property located in the Anderson Island subdivision is currently listed for $100,000.
tripsavvy.com

8 Things to Do on Lummi Island, Washington

Bordering the San Juan Islands west of Bellingham, Lummi Island may be lesser-known than its popular neighbors, but it’s a true Northwest gem. Home to fewer than 1,000 full-time residents and reachable only by ferry, the island is charmingly tiny and isolated. The beauty of Lummi Island lies in how wonderfully, pristinely rural the land is—there’s very little in the way of development, and you might see more deer and rabbits than people. Don’t count on being able to go to the movies or bar-hop; entertainment on Lummi comes in the form of leisurely bike rides, hikes, and rosé-and-cheese picnics on the beach. Luckily, the island is so beautiful—lush forests, gently rolling hills of farmland, and sparkling, slate-colored water as far as the eye can see—that something tells us you won’t exactly mind the lack of shopping malls and fast food joints.
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1455 West Beach Road

Island escape with approximately 270 feet of medium-bank waterfront on 1.5 acre double lot. Overlooking San Juan Islands to BC. Watch sunsets, eagles, whales & ships while relaxing on large view decks or bluff fire pit. Own this dreamy island home without a ferry wait via stunning Deception Pass. Inside find walls of windows & hardwood floors. Open kitchen w/new appliances & huge pantry. Entire top floor is primary en-suite bedroom w/vaulted ceilings & private deck. Huge unfinished room above garage. Fully furnished for vacation rental. Room to park boat or RV. Off-the-grid features ~ solar panels, individual well, private septic, & propane gas. Home sits on aprox. 1 acre, potential building lot sits on aprox 1/2 acre. Paradise found!
washingtonwaterfronts.com

What A Tight Waterfront Housing Market Means for Sellers

A Tight Waterfront Housing Market Gets Tighter: What it Means for Sellers. It’s a seller’s market for premium waterfront property in Washington State, but how long will the good times last for waterfront home sellers?. If we base our answer on historical precedent, we can expect the Washington waterfront housing...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19896 State Route 9

Offering Big Lake's private Oasis of 27+ pristine and lush acres, with your own year round stream meandering through the beautiful pastures and lovely standing timbers. Sit on your deck and watch the seasons change as wildlife graces your door. Quaint 2bd/1ba country home boast toasty fireplace, den, cool wood floor and huge ideas!!! Large Barn, coops and out buildings along with garden spots, fruit trees and 27 acres to live the life you choose, how you choose and grow! This rare find of private 27 acres is 9 mile's to I5 and City of Mount Vernon.
