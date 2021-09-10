3836 XXXX Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262

Bordering the San Juan Islands west of Bellingham, Lummi Island may be lesser-known than its popular neighbors, but it’s a true Northwest gem. Home to fewer than 1,000 full-time residents and reachable only by ferry, the island is charmingly tiny and isolated. The beauty of Lummi Island lies in how wonderfully, pristinely rural the land is—there’s very little in the way of development, and you might see more deer and rabbits than people. Don’t count on being able to go to the movies or bar-hop; entertainment on Lummi comes in the form of leisurely bike rides, hikes, and rosé-and-cheese picnics on the beach. Luckily, the island is so beautiful—lush forests, gently rolling hills of farmland, and sparkling, slate-colored water as far as the eye can see—that something tells us you won’t exactly mind the lack of shopping malls and fast food joints.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO