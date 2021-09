I was a guest on a sports-talk show in Tulsa Tuesday and was asked if Boise State will have a chip on its shoulder Saturday against Oklahoma State because the Broncos weren’t invited to join the Big 12. I said that there really isn’t a chip, as the school realizes why UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU got in. TV markets count when you can deliver viewers, and those universities—with the possible exception of Houston—do that in major metropolitan areas. Boise State also believes there’s still a chance at the Big 12 down the line, and interestingly enough, geography is in their favor. BYU probably needs a travel partner to avoid having West Virginia’s volleyball team come all the way across the country for a one-off match with the Cougars. Getting a two-game swing out of the trip would be much more cost-efficient.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO