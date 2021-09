Pokemon Go's new Psychic Spectacular event gives players the chance to catch Inkay for the first time in the game, as well as its evolution, Malamar. Both Pokemon debuted in Pokemon X and Y on Nintendo 3DS, which forced players to turn the video game system upside down to trigger the evolution. Pokemon Go has replicated this evolutionary method, but it seems not all phones are capable of making it work. Players on the Silph Road subreddit have been sharing their difficulties getting Inkay to evolve in the game, despite having enough candies to do so. The original post can be found right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO