Report: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup out three to five weeks with calf strain

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup prematurely exited Thursday's 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with what was first believed to be an ankle injury.

The latest update suggests Gallup won't play again this month.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Gallup is dealing with a calf strain and is expected to miss anywhere between three and five weeks of action. Rules for the current season state a player on injured reserve must miss a minimum of three games, so it seems likely Dallas will place Gallup on IR ahead of the Sept. 19 matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Assuming Gallup lands on IR, he will first be eligible to return for the Week 5 home game against the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

Gallup finished Thursday's outing with four receptions for 36 yards before the injury, but it was quarterback Dak Prescott who stole the show coming off the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle he suffered last October. Prescott completed 42-of-58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the losing effort, and he wasn't at all slowed by the shoulder problem that first bothered him in late July.

Cedrick Wilson, who had three catches for 24 yards at the Buccaneers, is in line to be the next man up among Dallas receivers.