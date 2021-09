Marvel is delivering the definitive origin story for one of its most powerful villains in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carlos Magno's Kang the Conqueror series, and now we've got your exclusive first look at the epic confrontation unfolding in issue #3. We've seen Kang take his destiny and fate into his own hands, but that goes for Young Kang as well, who follows his future self to the place where the Kang we know battled the Avengers for the first time. The Avengers are the least of either Kang's worries though with Doctor Doom around, and you can get a tease of that battle in the exclusive preview below.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO