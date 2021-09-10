CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

By Linda So, Jason Szep
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ku9FI_0bsPdRix00
An electoral worker disinfects a booth at the voting center on the first day of early voting for the New York Primary election at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York City, U.S., June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Congress members called for tougher legislation to address death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that exposed a lack of arrests in response to a wave of intimidation targeting the workers since November’s presidential election.

In a report published on Wednesday, Reuters identified more than 100 threats of death or violence made to election workers and officials, part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The response from U.S. law enforcement has so far produced only four known arrests and no convictions.

“This is a real problem, and it needs attention,” said Representative John Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat. “If they are under attack, our democracy is very much under attack.”

In late June, Sarbanes was among a group of Democratic House members and senators who introduced the Preventing Election Subversion Act, which would make it a federal crime to intimidate, threaten, coerce, or harass an election worker. It would also seek to limit “arbitrary and unfounded removals of local election officials.”

At about the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a task force to investigate threats against election workers.

About two weeks earlier, on June 11, Reuters published a report that revealed chilling threats made against Georgia election officials and their families, including Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In late July, a House committee held a hearing on election threats.

The second Reuters investigation into the topic, published this week, found large gaps in the protection that U.S. law enforcement provides election administrators. Local police agencies said they have struggled to identify suspects who make anonymous threats and to determine which threats rise to the level of crimes. Some election officials complained that police or federal investigators did not take the threats seriously and said they were confused about which agency, if any, was investigating.

“This report shows how critical this bill is to protecting the independence and safety of our local election officials and to ensuring that elections are free and fair,” Sarbanes said.

Representative Nikema Williams, a Georgia Democrat, called the threats to election workers “appalling.”

“This shouldn't happen in this country,” said Williams whose district includes Fulton County, where Reuters documented dozens of death threats to election workers and their family members.

Reuters contacted more than a dozen Republican lawmakers for comment. They included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, and Senators Mitt Romney, of Utah and Ted Cruz, of Texas; along with Representatives Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California. All either declined to comment or did not respond to requests. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a 2024 presidential hopeful, said that threatening anyone is illegal in Florida.

“Making threats of violence against anyone – including but not limited to elected officials – is a felony in Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement to Reuters. “This has been the case long before November 2020.”

‘WE MUST PROTECT THEM’

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania and a co-sponsor with Sarbanes of the bill to protect election workers, said she plans to speak with her colleagues about holding a hearing on the issue and contacting the Justice Department.

“Nobody’s being held accountable,” Scanlon said of the people sending the threats.

The Reuters report documented several election officials in her district who received death threats and went into hiding. Scanlon said she plans to have discussions with DOJ officials to ensure they have the tools to effectively prosecute the threats of violence.

In response to the Reuters report, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it was “committed to aggressively addressing threats of violence directed toward state and local election workers and will work tirelessly with our federal, state, and local partners to strengthen our collective efforts to combat this recent and entirely unacceptable phenomenon.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland promised more than 1,400 election officials in an Aug. 26 call that the Justice Department takes their safety seriously.

Threats to election officials, he said, are "the subject of intense focus by the highest levels of the Department of Justice,” according to a transcript of his remarks.

Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, said the ongoing threats underscored the need to better protect the personal information of election workers. Reuters found that many officials received threats on their personal cell phones or faced personal attacks from people who knew their home addresses.

“They deserve to know that they will not be harassed or threatened for doing their important work,” Aguilar said.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, a New Mexico Democrat, said election officials have relayed to her that they experience fear daily.

“Counting the votes should not be a dangerous job,” she said.

Reporting by Linda So and Jason Szep; editing by Brian Thevenot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Democrats Sue Over GOP Election ‘Investigation’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania’s state Senate sued Friday evening in a state court to block a Republican-approved subpoena seeking voter information and to put a stop to what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election. Democrats had said they would sue within days after the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena. The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The subpoena is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theridgefieldpress.com

GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking voter information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” of baseless claims that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of victory.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers seek $1 bln to fund FTC privacy probes

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic lawmakers late on Thursday proposed awarding the Federal Trade Commission $1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft. The proposal, which Democrats plan to include in a $3.5 trillion spending measure, would fund...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

GOP Rep. Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, announces he won’t seek reelection, citing ‘toxic dynamics inside our own party’

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, on Thursday announced he will not seek reelection in 2022, citing a desire to “build a fuller family life” as well as “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.”. Gonzalez, a former professional football...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Pete Aguilar
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nikema Williams
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lawmakers advance runoff election legislation

Wyoming lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday to shift the state’s elections to a runoff system. Conservative activists favor runoffs as a way to avoid the type of vote-splitting they believe has helped elevate more moderate candidates in Republican primaries. The Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions voted 7-6...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#U S#Democratic Congress#Democratic House#State#Republican#Senate#The Justice Department#Doj#The Department Of Justice
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ksro.com

Just After Special Election, Lawmakers Seek to Change Recall Rules

California’s two leading members on election issues are determined to change the rules for removing a governor from office. State Senator Steve Glazer and Assemblymember Marc Berman describe the recall process as a “flawed” system. A potential change they would like to see is the amount of signatures needed to spark a recall election. California requires about one-and-a-half-million signatures to qualify for a recall election of the governor. The recall has been part of California’s political system since 1911.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
208K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy