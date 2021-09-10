Visit with penguins, sloths and more at Creature Conservancy fundraiser
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Creature Conservancy, an animal sanctuary in Ann Arbor, is hosting its annual fundraising benefit on Sept. 17. The event, hosted at 4940 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and costs $175 per ticket. Participants must be 21 or older. Activities include a walk to see animals at the conservancy, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a presentation with animals from the Columbus Zoo.www.mlive.com
Comments / 0