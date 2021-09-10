CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Visit with penguins, sloths and more at Creature Conservancy fundraiser

By Jordyn Pair
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Creature Conservancy, an animal sanctuary in Ann Arbor, is hosting its annual fundraising benefit on Sept. 17. The event, hosted at 4940 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and costs $175 per ticket. Participants must be 21 or older. Activities include a walk to see animals at the conservancy, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a presentation with animals from the Columbus Zoo.

Hunt for hen of the woods, black trumpets during a fall mushroom event in the Waterloo Rec Area

CHELSEA, MI -- Michigan woods are full of fall mushrooms and an event this weekend will help people find them and learn which ones are safe and tasty to eat. The Waterloo Natural History Association is hosting the fall mushroom hunt from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Waterloo Recreation Area’s Gerald E. Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Road. Participants should bring a basket or paper bag and waxed paper for collecting.
CHELSEA, MI
RunTough for ChadTough returns with in-person 5K

SALINE, MI - Runners will once again gather to defeat diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma after a one-year absence of a fundraiser honoring the legacy of Chad Carr. The eighth annual RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG 5K and 1 mile Fun Run is set for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saline High School’s Hornet Stadium. The event is also available virtually from anywhere in the world, which was the format of the entire event last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SALINE, MI
Parsley recalled after E.coli found in random sample testing

Two companies are voluntarily recalling parsley after random sampling conducted in Michigan found E. coli bacteria. Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling its curly leaf parsley with harvest dates of Aug. 18 and 19. Buurma Farms Inc., of Willard, Ohio, is recalling 320 boxes of its flat leaf parsley harvested on Aug. 30 at its Gregory, Mich., location.
WILLARD, OH
