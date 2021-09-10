Visit with penguins, sloths and more at Creature Conservancy fundraiser

SALINE, MI - Runners will once again gather to defeat diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma after a one-year absence of a fundraiser honoring the legacy of Chad Carr. The eighth annual RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG 5K and 1 mile Fun Run is set for 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saline High School’s Hornet Stadium. The event is also available virtually from anywhere in the world, which was the format of the entire event last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

