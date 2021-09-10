Woman’s death still under investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Huntington Police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a woman’s body that was found at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, inside her residence in the 500 block of 6th Avenue.

The woman’s body was found after officers gained access to her residence while responding to a check welfare call. The woman has been identified as Christie Dean, 45, of Huntington. Evidence at the scene indicates she had been shot.

Detectives are following up on multiple leads, but encourage anyone with information regarding Dean’s death to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1009, or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.​