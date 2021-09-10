Between Then and Now, They Did Not Die in Vain

Army Capt. Dan Whitten was a young West Point officer serving in Afghanistan when I met him for the first time. One of his friends noted that he was outgoing and energetic, with enough personal charisma to mount a national campaign. We spent the better part of 2007 and 2008 together in Afghanistan, where he served as my aide-de-camp. Dan was the same age as my two sons and, as they do between people who spend nearly all their time together, our relationship took on many similar qualities. We kept a close relationship after returning from Afghanistan.