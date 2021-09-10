First Look at Squirrel Girl From Marvel's Canceled NEW WARRIORS Series
A few years ago Marvel was developing a New Warriors series that actually sounded very promising. The series was being developed for Freeform, but it ended up being canceled. Marvel screened the pilot episode for test audiences in 2017 and it reportedly tested through the roof! Audiences were loving it, Marvel was excited about it, so it’s kinda crazy that the project didn’t move forward. It’s a shame, I think this could have been a fun show!geektyrant.com
