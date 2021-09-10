CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at Squirrel Girl From Marvel's Canceled NEW WARRIORS Series

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago Marvel was developing a New Warriors series that actually sounded very promising. The series was being developed for Freeform, but it ended up being canceled. Marvel screened the pilot episode for test audiences in 2017 and it reportedly tested through the roof! Audiences were loving it, Marvel was excited about it, so it’s kinda crazy that the project didn’t move forward. It’s a shame, I think this could have been a fun show!

