First Look at Squirrel Girl From Marvel's Canceled NEW WARRIORS Series

Marvel Studios has released the first official trailer for Hawkeye, Marvel’s fourth live-action series to premiere on Disney + this Christmas. Here you have the first full trailer of Hawkeye, which allows us to see the Avengers in action, with Jeremy Renner making his return as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld making her MCU debut as Kate Bishop, a Hawkeye-in-training. Here we tell you much more about this character, in case you want to explore his past a bit and what we will see in the series.

