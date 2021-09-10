CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

By Angela Stefano
US105
US105
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.

us105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs + More Named 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year. The five artists will be honored during a ceremony in Nashville in mid-October. Ballerini, Barrett, Brown, Combs and Stapleton were selected as 2021 CMT Artists of the Year because they "collectively...
MUSIC
US105

Carly Pearce Plots ’29’ Tour Dates for 2021

Carly Pearce has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 tour in support of her newest album. The singer has announced a string of stops for her upcoming The 29 Tour, which is slated to launch on Nov. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa. According to a post to social...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
US105

Lauren Alaina on Depression, Ex-Boyfriends — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
CELEBRITIES
US105

HEAR NOW: Cody Johnson Locks-in Lead Single From New Album, ‘Human’

Cody Johnson stayed busy during lockdown and he came out swinging. This summer he hit the ground running, playing sold out shows, releasing his documentary film, and up next he's dropping that new double album. This week CoJo locked in the new radio single from his forthcoming Human: The Double...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Joe Don Rooney
Person
Jay Demarcus
US105

Cole Swindell’s Mom Has Died

Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.
CELEBRITIES
US105

Lily Rose Announces ‘Stronger Than I Am’ EP

Lily Rose has announced a new EP, Stronger Than I Am. The project will consist of seven songs and is due out Oct. 1. Rose, who is one of very few openly gay country artists signed to a major record label, has had an unusual route to stardom. Her song "Villain" debuted at No. 1 on iTunes all-genre and country charts in December of 2020, after two clips of the song went viral on TikTok. Rose signed a joint-venture deal with Big Loud Records, Republic and Back Blocks Music in January and has released a string of singles over the last eight months.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tennessean#Wsmv Tv
US105

Nashville’s All-Star New Year’s Eve Party to Air Live on CBS

Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band will headline a five-hour, 50-performance New Year's Eve party in Nashville this winter. For the first time ever, this annual celebration will air on CBS. New Year's Eve Live! Nashville's Big Bash will also feature Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
US105

2021 CMA Awards Nominees Announced — Full List

The 2021 CMA Awards nominations have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors. The Country Music Association revealed the names of the nominees on Country Music's Biggest Night on Thursday morning (Sept. 9), posting them online on the CMA Awards' website and dispensing with the live television announcement that usually kicks off the nominations each year.
MUSIC
US105

Sam Hunt’s ’23’ Is Nostalgically Romantic [Listen]

Sam Hunt's "23" is a reminder that, no matter how a relationship ends, it's time you'll never get back. It's upbeat, but wistful. "No matter where I go / No matter what I do / I'll never be 23 with anyone but you," Hunt sings to someone from his past, reminiscing about trips to New Orleans and Folly Beach, and being "in between real love and real life." His nostalgia comes from a place of love, respect and gratitude — there's no bitterness here.
MUSIC
US105

US105

Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy