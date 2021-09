LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles Thursday announced its official bid to host games for the 2026 World Cup. FILE — American fans in the stands of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., during the 1994 FIFA World Cup. June 22, 1994 (Getty Images) The FIFA 2026 World Cup will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It will be the first to feature an expanded field of 48 teams. On Thursday, the L.A. World Cup Host Committee released a bid video narrated by Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully and featuring actor and LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, and former...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO