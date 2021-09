Engram (calf) was in pads and caught passes prior to Monday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. That's not to say Engram actually will participate in the session, but it's a good sign that he's making progress through the left calf injury that he suffered in the Giants' exhibition finale on Aug. 29. Still, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Engram has a slim chance to suit up for Week 1 against the Broncos, so his status throughout preparation for that game in the coming days will be worthwhile to monitor. If Engram is unable to give it a go Sunday, New York may have to rely on Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith at tight end in the opener.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO