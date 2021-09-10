CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Chubb questionable for Week One

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the week of practice, it’s going to take a little more time before the Broncos know whether or not edge rusher Bradley Chubb can play in the season opener against the Giants. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters in his Friday press conference that Chubb will be listed as...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
denverbroncos.com

#DENvsNYG injury updates: Fangio provides postgame reports on Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb injuries

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Giants. 4:11 p.m. MT: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is under evaluation for a lower-leg injury. Shortly after making a 20-yard catch and being tackled, Jeudy reacted in clear pain as he clutched his ankle, which the defender landed on during the tackle. Jeudy was later carted off the field.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Vic Fangio defends Bradley Chubb, praises Broncos’ pass-rushing depth

Unfortunately this week, Bradley Chubb was detained for a failure to appear in court, placing a cloud over the Denver Broncos’ preparation against the New York Giants. Fortunately, however, the situation was quickly resolved and Denver’s head coach, Vic Fangio was quick to rush to the defense of his young, star pass-rusher.
NFL
milehighsports.com

How concerning are Bradley Chubb and Noah Fant’s Injuries?

For Denver Broncos fans, the 2020 season was a nightmare plagued with injuries. At one point, the team had a total of $53.4 million of cap space — or 26.9% of the salary cap — on the injured reserve list. With the new season less than a week away, there’s been a sense of relief knowing that everyone on the team is healthy and injury-free. Any questions surrounding Von Miller and Courtland Sutton’s durability have been squashed. Both look 100 percent and stronger than ever.
NFL
