Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try
We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.www.womansworld.com
