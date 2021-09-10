Virginia Tech Official Visit Highlight: Jordan Williams
Virginia Tech is looking for a point guard to help replace Storm Murphy after the 2021-2022 season and one of the recruits they are heavily pursuing is 6'3" guard Jordan Williams from Houston, Texas. Williams has flown under the radar for some programs for a while but the Hokies noticed his play this summer and are excited for his official visit this weekend. There is a lot of potential with the point guard playmaker.247sports.com
Comments / 0