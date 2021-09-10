CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame commits to carbon neutrality by 2050

By Dennis Brown
nd.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Notre Dame committed to becoming a carbon neutral campus by 2050 and to a reduction in carbon dioxide of at least 65 percent from 2005 levels within the next nine years, University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced today during opening remarks at the first keynote event for this year’s Notre Dame Forum, which has as its theme “Care for Our Common Home: Just Transition to a Sustainable Future.”

news.nd.edu

