Marvel First Look: Eternals: Celestia #1

“When you love something, you protect it.” or at least that’s the philosophy that Marvel’s new band of heroes, The Eternals, live by. Marvel’s Eternals is a brand new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe releasing this November 5th in theaters. It takes place after half the population of Earth returns by the hand of Tony Stark during the events that took place in Endgame. This sudden reemergence of half the population has triggered something known as the emergence. The emergence is something that revolves around Deviants, the evil counterparts to the celestial beings known as Eternals that have lived on Earth for over 7000 years. It’s one of the most unique stories being told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re excited to see how they are showcased in films.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO