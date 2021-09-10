CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch on CFB Week 2: Texas A&M vs Colorado

cheeseheadtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Week 2 in college football, and while it's still early, the "contenders" and the "pretenders" are slowly being identified. This process will continue on as the Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes. In a matchup of traditional SEC and PAC-12 powers, Texas A&M will look to establish itself as an early CFB Playoff favorite. while Colorado tries to build on a successful season in which it fell just short of a conference championship birth. The Aggies and Buffs will be facing off for the first time since 2009, back when they were major players in the Big-12. In Week 1, Colorado faced off against FCS opponent Northen Colorado, coached by HOF WR Ed McCaffrey. While the Bears put up a good fight, they were dispatched by the Buffs by a score of 35-7 in Boulder. It's still early and while nobody's expecting the Buffs to shock the world, Colorodo has been quietly supplying the NFL with a steady stream of NFL talent. For 11 years straight, the Buffs have had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft. That streak includes All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, who "fell" to 109th Overall to the Packers in 2013; and while he's not part of the currenty streak, you can't leave out All-Time Scoring Leader Mason Crosby, who was selected in the 6th Round way back in 2007.

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Isaiah Spiller gives Texas A&M first lead of game over Colorado in 4Q

No. 5 Texas A&M thought it had finally taken a lead over Colorado on Saturday afternoon when Zach Calzada scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. However, replay ruled that the third-year sophomore has fumbled just before the goalline and the ball had been recovered by the Buffs for a touchback.
COLORADO STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nate Landman
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Nfl Draft#Cfb#American Football#Sec#Pac 12#Aggies#Fcs#Hof#Wr#109th Overall#Packers#Kent State#Rb Texas A M Spiller#Special Teams#Ol#Guard#Lt#Big Board
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Crazy Clemson Game Finish

Clemson appeared to seal a victory with a fourth-down, goal-line stop on Georgia Tech’s attempt late Saturday night. Disaster ensued shortly thereafter. Backed up on their own goal-line with just a few seconds remaining, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei received the snap while in shotgun and standing in his own end-zone. He handed the ball off to running back Will Shipley. Shipley fought for extra yardage, allowing the Georgia Tech defense to try and make a play on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
NFL
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy