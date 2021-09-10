CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Family stories coming down: legacy to live on through genealogy, historiography

By Hannah Coyle
River Falls Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legacy of three homes on South Main Street is woven between a few of the earliest families to inhabit River Falls. Through stories from relatives, research collected by ancestors, the Pierce County Historical Association and the River Falls Historic Preservation Commission and strategic puzzling together, we can follow a deep line of history that has lived in these homes for centuries.

