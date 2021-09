It might surprise you to learn that celebrity chefs do things other than cook and come up with new cooking shows. Some of the culinary elite have crossed over and found success in other forms of entertainment. BFFs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis did voiceovers for a "Scooby Doo!" movie and even negotiated roles for their animals with De Laurentiis' cat Bella and Flay's cat Nacho, albeit animated. But they are not alone. "The Barefoot Contessa" host Ina Garten made a cameo in the sitcom "30 Rock" as Liz Lemon's dream neighbor. And, according to The Daily Meal, Anthony Bourdain made an appearance on "The Simpsons," while Wolfgang Puck had a role in "The Smurfs Movie."

