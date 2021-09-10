Stewart Title Hires John Piccirillo as SVP, Agency Services for New York
John J. Piccirillo has joined Stewart Title, a global real estate services company, as senior vice president, agency services for New York. During his career, Piccirillo has held executive roles with major underwriters helping them grow their agency footprint. He has also held numerous positions on the executive committee of the New York State Land Title Association, including president in 2009-10, and is a proud member of the Charitable Works Committee for the past eight years, whose dedicated members have raised more than $200,000 for local charities.mortgageorb.com
Comments / 0