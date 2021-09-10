Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Sam Hunt's "23" is a reminder that, no matter how a relationship ends, it's time you'll never get back. It's upbeat, but wistful. "No matter where I go / No matter what I do / I'll never be 23 with anyone but you," Hunt sings to someone from his past, reminiscing about trips to New Orleans and Folly Beach, and being "in between real love and real life." His nostalgia comes from a place of love, respect and gratitude — there's no bitterness here.

