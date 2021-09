The PlayStation 5 launch suffered from a scarcity of consoles and a lack of PS5 exclusives. We gave the console a glowing review in November 2020, where among other things, we referred to the PS5 as “the future of gaming.” But no matter the raw potential, that potential needs to be put into action. Everyone who wants a PS5 should be able to get one. And until the developers step fully into the next generation and stop the cross-platform titles, they will be held back by the constraints of the former.

